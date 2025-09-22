On the eve of Rosh Hashanah [the Jewish New Year] and in recognition of the haredi brigade, President Isaac Herzog held a toast with the soldiers of the Hashmonaim Brigade.

Addressing the troops, President Herzog said: "This Rosh Hashanah, as the entire nation gathers for prayer and self-reflection, we all remember your bravery, your dedication, and the heavy price Israeli society pays in this war. The IDF, with its strength and steadfastness, is our protector—and it is also our hope for security and a better future."

"I believe," the president continued, "that serving in the IDF is a noble, sacred, and important mission, while Torah study remains a supreme value for the people of Israel and the State of Israel. I know you face great challenges—but see yourselves as pioneers at the forefront, coming to redeem the land and establish the first Haredi brigade in the history of the State of Israel."

"Amid the holiday prayers, we do not forget the captives still held by Hamas. Our highest duty as a society and as a nation is to continue by every possible means to bring them home—every last one of them. Our hearts are with the families of the captives every moment, and we pray and pledge not to stop until they all return," said President Herzog.

He concluded with his wishes for the new year: "This year must be a year of decisive action, a year of national resilience, and a year of return—of soldiers from the battlefield, of captives to their homes, and of the people of Israel to lives of security, hope, and unity."