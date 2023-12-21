Sergeant Lavi Ghasi, 19, from Hashmonaim, who fell in battle on Wednesday in Gaza, was laid to rest on Thursday in the city of Modiin.

As his casket left the town of Hashmonaim, residents lined the streets to pay their final respects as IDF soldiers saluted and carried Israeli flags in his honor.

Ghasi was a student of the Lev Tel Aviv Yeshiva; his friends recalled: "He loved G-d, the people of Israel, and the Torah; he was connected to the yeshiva and stayed connected even after he moved to the Sderot Yeshiva."

Lavi left behind his parents, Orit and Yaakov, and three siblings, Noam, Yagel, and Yedidya.