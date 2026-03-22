הפגיעה והנס של הנהגת פיקוד העורף

The Home Front Command on Sunday released special footage highlighting the real danger posed by interception fragments, which may fall several minutes after sirens are activated.

The video captures a large interception fragment plummeting from the sky and crushing a vehicle in a small town in central Israel.

According to the footage, the incident began when the vehicle’s owner arrived at a local supermarket, at which point two sirens sounded in quick succession. Security cameras documented shoppers in the area swiftly evacuating to a protected space upon hearing the alerts.

More than seven minutes after the second siren, the interception fragment struck the parked vehicle. The footage shows a man exiting the protected area, entering his car, and driving away. Shortly afterward, the heavy fragment hit another vehicle that remained in the parking lot, completely crushing it.

The Home Front Command stressed that interception fragments can fall well after the initial interception and continue to pose a serious threat. In accordance with safety guidelines, individuals are instructed to remain in protected areas until receiving official clearance and to wait at least ten minutes before exiting.