הצהרת הנשיא הרצוג בזירה ערוץ 7

President Isaac Herzog today visited the scene of the overnight missile attack on the city of Arad in southern Israel.

“We're here in Arad, and as you can see, this clearly is a site that shows the havoc from a half-ton missile from Iran," he commented.

“As you know, the Iranians do not differentiate between Muslims and Jews and Christians or between the elderly and the young. All civilians are there to be killed and destroyed, but we are here to show something else: we are ever resilient."

“It's no secret to all of you that Iran is now deploying all of its capabilities. Remember that they denied that they have missiles all the way to the United States. Well, you've seen it in the launch at Diego Garcia, over 4000 kilometers, 2500 miles. That means that they will employ and deploy all their capabilities in order to scare all of us. But this doesn't really work. On the contrary, it shows us what a cruel regime it is and what kind of danger it is - which is what we've been saying to the world for way over a generation."

“That is why this head of the snake, this evil empire, must be stopped. That's why we're in this war. I sincerely trust the resilience of Israelis and the people of Arad. This place will be fully rebuilt."