President Isaac Herzog met on Tuesday with leaders and members of the Jewish community from across Kazakhstan and Central Asia at the “Beit Rachel" Synagogue in Astana.

Attendees at the meeting included the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan, Rabbi Yeshaya Cohen, and the Rabbi of Astana, Rabbi Shmuel Karnauch.

The President heard from them about the activities of the community and discussed the challenges they face, efforts to preserve Jewish identity, and the importance of the connection with the State of Israel.

“I am moved to be here as the President of the State of Israel. The Jewish story of Kazakhstan spans hundreds of years, which today translates into a modern and developing relationship," the President stated.

He expressed thanks to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for inviting him for the state visit, noting that he was "delighted to meet him, the senior leadership, and the flourishing and thriving Jewish community."

“It is my great hope that this visit will bring momentum to the relations between Israel and the nations of Central Asia. The fact that I am here, certainly at this time, is not to be taken for granted, and it instills in me the hope that we will develop these ties for the benefit of the entire region, with the great light that our nation spreads throughout the world,“ Herzog concluded.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​