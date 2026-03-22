Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar visited the scene of the missile strike in Arad where dozens of civilians were injured on Saturday night.

Minister Sa'ar issued a statement to the international media: "You can clearly see here the war crimes of the Iranian regime. You can see a completely civilian neighborhood, which has no military dimension, that was hit. The Iranian regime is targeting only civilians and the civilian population."

"Since the beginning of the operation, we have not had a single casualty among our military forces as a result of the Iranian regime's attacks. All of the casualties from the Iranian fire, without exception, are civilians," Sa'ar said.

"From this simple fact, you can understand the strategy. The regime's strategy is to shoot at the civilian population in order to increase the number of civilian casualties. We had a miracle here, in that despite the destruction that can be seen around here, the number of casualties was relatively low. There was another attack yesterday in Dimona. There are children who were seriously injured in both areas. A child was thrown from his bed on the third floor by the impact and found himself thrown here," he stated.

"There was another attack in Tel Aviv a few minutes ago. All these attacks have no military significance or importance whatsoever. The only goal, the only objective, is to hit as many civilians as possible," Sa'ar concluded.