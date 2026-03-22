אחת הזירות שנפגעו הבוקר תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

An Iranian missile that penetrated the air defense system struck Tel Aviv directly, causing six casualties and significant damage, with two people in moderate condition.

The missile impact caused bodily injuries as well as heavy damage to property and infrastructure in the city.

Emergency response teams dispatched to multiple locations across Tel Aviv provided medical treatment to six injured individuals.

Two people were moderately injured and evacuated to hospitals for further treatment, while four others sustained light injuries.

In addition to the main impact site, police and bomb disposal units are operating at several other locations in central areas where fragments and interceptor debris were found, causing further damage.