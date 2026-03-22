The head of the IDF Central Command, Avi Bluth, arrived Sunday morning at the scene of Saturday’s deadly ramming attack near Homesh to conduct an initial assessment. He was joined by the commander of the Samaria Brigade, senior divisional officers, and representatives from the police and the ISA.

Security officials confirmed that the suspect turned himself in overnight and is currently under investigation. Authorities said the circumstances of the incident remain under review.

The attack claimed the life of 18-year-old Yehuda Shmuel Sherman, a resident of Elon Moreh. He is survived by his parents, Yehoshua and Sima, and six siblings. His brother, who was with him at the time, sustained moderate injuries.

According to an IDF spokesperson, a PA vehicle struck an Israeli vehicle, adding that “the circumstances of the case are being investigated" and that the possibility of a deliberate attack is being examined.

Preliminary findings indicate that the two brothers were traveling in an off-road vehicle when they were hit by a Palestinian car that accelerated toward them from the nearby village of Beit Ummarin. A third Israeli who was with them was not injured.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council, expressed grief over the killing. “The heart is broken by the murder of Yehuda Shmuel Sherman near Homesh," he said, extending condolences to the family and prayers for the recovery of the wounded brother.

Ganz also praised residents of the area, saying they would continue their efforts despite the attack. “We will not be deterred," he stated, vowing to strengthen the settlement presence.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich likewise expressed deep sorrow, offering condolences to the Sherman family and the community of Elon Moreh. He described the victim as having fallen “while guarding the land of Samaria," and affirmed a commitment to continued development in the region.