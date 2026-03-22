National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Saturday night arrived at the scene of the Iranian missile strike in the city of Arad, accompanied by Minister for the Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Yitzhak Wasserlauf.

Also joining the visit were Israel Police Commissioner Danny Levi and Fire and Rescue Commissioner Eyal Caspi, who briefed the ministers on the security forces’ operations at the site and the extent of the damage caused by the missile launches.

During the visit, Ben Gvir delivered a message of determination. “They are trying to harm us, and we must remember one thing - we are at war. This is a war in which we must continue to strike hard and win. We are in a historic campaign against the head of this evil, and we must defeat it. We do not stop - we continue until victory."

The minister praised the resilience of the residents and urged them to continue following Home Front Command instructions, noting that “once again it has been proven that being in a shelter or safe room saves lives."

Minister Wasserlauf stated that his ministry would work to transfer dedicated funding to strengthen the communities that were affected by the strikes.

“We are reinforcing the resilience of the communities and their residents," Ben Gvir concluded. “We are here with them to ensure they have all the tools needed to stand strong while our forces operate on the front lines."