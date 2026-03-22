US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran on Saturday night, saying they must open the Strait of Hormuz unconditionally within 48 hours.

“If Iran doesn’t FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

In a post published about an hour earlier, Trump said that “the United States has blown Iran off of the map", rejecting analysis stating he hasn’t met the goals of the war.

“Yes I have, and weeks ahead of schedule! Their leadership is gone, their navy and air force are dead, they have absolutely no defense, and they want to make a deal. I don’t! We are weeks ahead of schedule," he wrote, adding, “Just like their incompetent Election coverage of me, The Failing New York Times always gets it wrong!"

On Friday, Trump wrote that the United States is approaching its strategic objectives in its military campaign against what he described as the “terrorist regime of Iran," signaling that American operations in the Middle East may soon wind down.

Trump’s post came after he indicated , in a conversation with reporters, that he does not want a ceasefire with Iran right now.

"I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side," he said.