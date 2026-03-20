US President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday afternoon that he does not want a ceasefire with Iran right now.

"I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side," he said.

"We've been hitting them awfully hard. I don't know if you can possibly get hit harder. These are thugs, and animals, and horrible people... but I'm not surprised, they executed 3 young people for protesting," added Trump.

Asked if he thinks Israel will be ready to end the war when he is ready, the President replied, “I think so, yes...the relationship is a very good one. We want more or less similar things. You know what we want? We want victory."

Trump also stated, “I think we’ve won. We’ve knocked out their navy, their air force, we’ve knocked out their anti-aircraft, we’ve knocked out everything. We’re roaming free. From a military standpoint, all they’re doing is clogging up the Strait [of Hormuz]. But from a military standpoint, they’re finished."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)