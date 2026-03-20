US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States is approaching its strategic objectives in its military campaign against what he described as the “terrorist regime of Iran," signaling that American operations in the Middle East may soon wind down.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote that the US is “getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran."

Trump listed five primary objectives guiding US actions. According to the President, the first goal is “completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them."

He added that the second objective is “destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base," while the third involves “eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry."

The fourth objective, Trump wrote, is to ensure that Iran is never able to obtain nuclear capabilities. “Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place," he stated.

Trump also stressed the importance of safeguarding regional partners. The fifth objective, he said, is “protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others."

Addressing security in the Persian Gulf, Trump suggested that countries benefiting from the Strait of Hormuz should assume primary responsibility for its protection.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it - The United States does not!" he wrote.

Trump added that the US would be prepared to assist if requested but indicated such help may not be required once Iran’s threat is eliminated.

“If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated," he wrote, adding that it would be “an easy Military Operation for them."

Trump’s post came after he indicated , in a conversation with reporters, that he does not want a ceasefire with Iran right now.

"I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know you don't do a ceasefire when you're literally obliterating the other side," he said.

"We've been hitting them awfully hard. I don't know if you can possibly get hit harder. These are thugs, and animals, and horrible people... but I'm not surprised, they executed three young people for protesting," added Trump.

Asked if he thinks Israel will be ready to end the war when he is ready, the President replied, “I think so, yes...the relationship is a very good one. We want more or less similar things. You know what we want? We want victory."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)