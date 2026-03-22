Ynet reports that a Palestinian Arab was injured last night (Friday) by shrapnel from missile debris that fell near the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. According to reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent, the injured person was hit by shrapnel in the Old City area and was taken for medical treatment.

The impact occurred near the Mughrabi Gate, only about 350 meters from the Al-Aqsa compound. Some facilities in the area sustained damage, and videos circulated on social media showed thick smoke rising from the impact site.

The office of the Palestinian Arab governor in Jerusalem reported that Israeli security forces closed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound and evacuated worshippers, citing an emergency situation and a ban on gatherings. The Ibrahimi Mosque (Cave of the Patriarchs) in Hebron was also closed "until further notice" after worshippers and staff were evacuated.

The incidents triggered a wave of harsh reactions across the Arab world and on social media, while senior Arab officials remained largely silent. Some commentators directly blamed Iran for firing toward a religiously sensitive area, calling it a grave risk to one of Islam's holiest sites. "Al-Aqsa and Ibrahimi are empty on Ramadan. Khameini is doing what Ben-Gvir and Smotrich couldn't," wrote one user.

This anger is compounded by Iran's attacks on Arab countries and missile launches that have also struck Judea and Samaria, already killing four Palestinian women last Thursday. A conspiracy theory spread online claiming Iran has no interest in harming Jerusalem and that Israel is responsible for causing the debris strikes with interceptor missiles.

The Palestinian Authority government announced that Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa convened an emergency meeting to review preparations by various institutions for recent developments and instructed relevant parties to assist civilians.