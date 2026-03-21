As part of the waves of strikes completed recently in Tehran, the Israeli Air Force, acting on precise IDF intelligence, struck a strategic research and development facility belonging to the Iranian military industries and the ballistic missiles array.

The Malek-ashtar University facility was utilized by the Iranian terror regime’s military industries and ballistic missiles array to develop nuclear weapon components and weapons, the IDF noted.

The Malek-ashtar University was subordinate to the Iranian Defense Ministry, and is sanctioned internationally due to its activities and efforts over the years to advance the Iranian nuclear program and to develop ballistic missiles.

"The strike constitutes an additional step in the continued effort to degrade the Iranian terrorist regime’s capability to progress toward obtaining nuclear weapons, and joins a series of actions that were carried out during Operation Roaring Lion, aimed at creating a wide-scale and prolonged impact on all foundations of the regime," an IDF statement emphasized.

"The IDF will not allow the Iranian terror regime to obtain nuclear weapons."

Earlier on Saturday, the Natanz uranium enrichment facility, key for the production of nuclear weapons, was targeted with bunker-buster bombs.

"No radioactive leak has been reported, and there is no danger to residents living near the facility," Tasnim reported.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today," the agency wrote on X. "No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report. IAEA Director General reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident."