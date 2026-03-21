Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment complex was attacked Saturday morning, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported.

"No radioactive leak has been reported, and there is no danger to residents living near the facility," the semiofficial agency reported.

Quoting "technical and expert investigations," Tasnim claimed that the strike violated nuclear safety and security regulations.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) later confirmed the strike.

"The IAEA has been informed by Iran that the Natanz nuclear site was attacked today," the IAEA confirmed. "No increase in off-site radiation levels reported. IAEA is looking into the report. IAEA Director General reiterates call for military restraint to avoid any risk of a nuclear accident."