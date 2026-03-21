In Israel, an assessment has formed that Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive.

He is apparently suffering from injuries, possibly to his eye and leg, but is not in life-threatening condition.

"He is alive, but no one knows in what condition," a security source said. "There is a high probability that he is injured, conscious, but not in a condition that allows him to appear in public. The Revolutionary Guards are the ones running Iran, and they are also the ones issuing statements in Mojtaba’s name. Something very strange is happening there."

On Friday, Amir Farshad Ebrahimi, an exiled Iranian journalist and researcher, wrote on X that Khamenei had died last week after being in a coma.

"One of the defecting friends who served in the leader’s security unit told me that until last week there were three teams stationed at different hospitals so that it would be impossible to discover where Mojtaba Khamenei was hospitalized," Ebrahimi wrote on X.

"In reality, he was in Sina Hospital; both of his legs had been amputated and he suffered severe injuries to his hand and head. Now all three teams have completed their mission. Mojtaba died last week while in a coma. Iran has no successor, and therefore it will likely not announce his death until its fall. The Assembly of Experts will not be able to reach agreement on another person."