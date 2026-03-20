Earlier this week (Wednesday), Mehdi Rastami Sh'mastan, a key commander in the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence, was eliminated in a precise strike conducted by the Israeli Air Force in Tehran. The strike was conducted based on joint IDF, ISA, and Mossad intelligence.

Sh'mastan was considered a key figure in promoting terrorist activities against Israeli and Jewish civilians around the world. In recent years, he was responsible for advancing and executing terror attacks against key Israeli targets.

The Ministry of Intelligence is the Iranian terror regime’s primary intelligence organization and serves as one of the regime’s central mechanisms of oppression and terror. The ministry possesses advanced intelligence capabilities and acts as the regime’s central arm for surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations and terror activities.

Sh'mastan’s elimination adds to the list of dozens of Iranian regime commanders who have been eliminated, including commanders in the Ministry of Intelligence who were targeted throughout the operation.

The IDF, Mossad, and ISA will continue to operate with determination to target the commanders and leaders of the Iranian regime.