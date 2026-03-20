As part of the forward defensive effort in southern Lebanon, IDF troops continue targeted ground operations in southern Lebanon against the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

So far, over 2,000 terror targets have been targeted, including approximately 120 Hezbollah command posts, over 100 weapons storage facilities, and over than 130 missile launchers.

In addition, over 570 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated. This includes approximately 220 Radwan Force operatives, around 150 surface-to-surface missile operatives, two commanders with the equivalent rank of Major General, four commanders with the equivalent rank of Brigadier General, eight commanders with the equivalent rank of Colonel, and 22 battalion-level commanders.

"The IDF will continue to operate with force against Hezbollah after the terrorist organization chose to join the conflict in defense of the Iranian terror regime," a statement stressed. "The IDF will not allow Israeli civilians to be harmed."

On Thursday evening, a missile launched from Lebanon hit a five-story building in Kiryat Shmona, injuring two. Magen David Adom ambulance crews that were dispatched to the scene provided initial medical care to the victims.

According to the report, a man in his 60s was seriously injured with abdominal trauma, and a woman in her 70s sustained moderate abdominal injuries. Both were evacuated for medical treatment.

Firefighters from the Upper Galilee Station are operating at the scene and are searching the building that was struck for additional trapped individuals.