The Foreign Ministery stated: "Yesterday a report was received about an Israeli citizen who was arrested after he fell into a confrontation with a local resident in Sinai. The incident is being dealt with by the Israeli consul in Egypt and the Department for Israelis Overseas, who are in contact with his family.