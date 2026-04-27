A 51-year-old member of the Belz Hassidic community in Boro Park was killed while traveling in Colombia, authorities confirmed Monday.

Nachum Yisrael Eber had been reported missing several days earlier. His body was later found in a remote area, showing signs of severe violence.

Initial findings by Colombian officials indicate that a local criminal group attacked the victim in what appears to have been a robbery. He was killed at the scene, and the perpetrators fled.

Eber had arrived in the South American country shortly before contact with him was lost. Following concern from his family, community activists, and authorities, a search was launched that led to the discovery of his body.

Eber is survived by his immediate family and 16 siblings living in Belz communities in the United States, Canada, and Israel.

Those who knew him described him as a man of kindness who set aside fixed times for Torah study and was a devoted chassid, closely connected to the Belz Rebbe.

Jewish community representatives in Colombia, together with international organizations and activists from the United States, are working to ensure proper handling of the remains.

Colombian authorities have launched a murder investigation, while community representatives are pressing for expedited procedures.