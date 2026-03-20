A new poll published Friday morning by Maariv showed the Likud party gaining support, at the expense of Otzma Yehudit.

The poll showed Likud rising one Knesset seat from last week, and two since the start of the war against Iran.

Otzma Yehudit, however, dropped by one Knesset seat since the last poll, bringing its total loss to two since the start of the war against Iran.

According to the poll, if elections were held today, the Likud party would win 28 Knesset seats, with former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's party coming in as a far-off second-largest with 21 seats.

MK Gadi Eisenkot's "Yashar!" party would be third-largest with 11 seats, and two parties would tie for fourth place: Yisrael Beytenu, and the "Democrats," a Labor-Meretz merger, with ten seats each.

Among the smaller parties, Shas and Yesh Atid would win eight seats each, while Otzma Yehudit and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) would win seven seats each.

Smallest in the Knesset would be the Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Arab List) with five seats each.

The Religious Zionism party would nearly pass the electoral pass the electoral threshold; Blue and White, the Reservists, and Balad all fail to pass as well.

Divided into blocs, the current coalition parties would win 50 seats, while the anti-Netanyahu bloc would win 60 - one short of being able to form a government. The remaining 10 seats would go to the Arab parties, which traditionally do not join any coalition,

If Bennett's party united with Yashar!, the political map would remain unchanged: Eisenkot and Bennett combined would win 33 seats, while the Likud would win 28, but the union would negatively affect the other parties in the center-left bloc, with Yesh Atid dropping to seven seats.