A new Knesset poll released Sunday by Kan News points to notable shifts in Israel’s political landscape.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud continues to gain momentum, climbing to 28 seats, up from 25 in the previous survey.

Within the opposition, Naftali Bennett’s party slips by one seat but still leads the bloc with 19. Meanwhile, Gadi Eizenkot’s “Yashar!" surges by four seats to 13, becoming the second-largest opposition party. “The Democrats," headed by Yair Golan, holds steady at 9 seats. Both Yair Lapid and Avigdor Lieberman see declines, polling at 7 and 8 seats respectively.

On the coalition side, Itamar Ben Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit dips slightly to 8 seats, while Yitzhak Goldknopf’s United Torah Judaism edges up to 8. Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi’s Hadash-Ta’al alliance also rises to 6 seats, and Mansour Abbas’s Ra’am remains unchanged at 5.

Several parties fall below the electoral threshold in this poll, including Benny Gantz’s Blue and White, Yoaz Hendel’s “Reservists," Bezalel Smotrich’s Religious Zionism, and the Arab Balad party.

Overall, Netanyahu’s bloc inches up to 53 seats, compared to 51 previously, while the anti-Netanyahu camp reaches 56 seats without counting Arab parties. The poll also tested a scenario in which Arab factions reunite under a revived Joint List, which would secure a combined 13 seats.