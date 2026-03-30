A large majority of US Jews intend to participate in this year’s Pesach (Passover) Seder, according to a new survey conducted by the “Voice of the Jewish People Index" at the Jewish People Policy Institute.

The survey found that approximately 80% of respondents in the US plan to hold or attend a traditional Seder, a figure nearly identical to last year’s results, underscoring the enduring significance of one of the central rituals of Jewish identity in the diaspora. An additional 3% said they would join a festive meal with few or no traditional elements, while a relatively small group (8%) reported no plans to participate in a special Passover event. Another 9% said they had not yet decided how they would celebrate the holiday.

The data indicate that the Seder continues to serve as a core and stable expression of connection to Jewish tradition among American Jews, including those who do not strictly observe religious practices. North American Jewry constitutes nearly half of the world’s Jewish population.

Alongside widespread Seder participation, the survey highlights a strong connection to Jewish tradition among US Jews participating in the “Voice of the Jewish People" panel. Despite diversity in identity and lifestyle, nearly half of respondents said that religion is very important in their lives, and nearly a quarter attend synagogue weekly.

Overall, 48% of respondents described religion as very important, and an additional 35% said it was important “to some extent," totaling 83%. Only 17% said religion was not particularly important to them. Weekly synagogue attendance was reported by 23% of respondents, with another 14% attending nearly every week. Around 22% attend about once a month, 34% attend only occasionally, and 8% reported never attending synagogue.

The survey also examined American Jews’ views on the Jewish character of the State of Israel. A clear majority-about two-thirds (66%)-believe Israel is “appropriately Jewish," while smaller minorities feel it is either not Jewish enough (12%) or too Jewish (11%). The remainder said they were unsure or had no opinion. These findings suggest that many American Jews perceive a balanced alignment between Israel’s Jewish character and its status as a modern democratic state.

These results are striking when compared to public opinion in Israel. A parallel survey by the Israeli Society Index found that Israelis are much more divided: only 38% said Israel is “appropriately Jewish," while 36% said it is not Jewish enough and 24% said it is too Jewish. The gap may reflect differences in how Jews in Israel and the diaspora perceive the balance between Jewish identity and modern statehood.

Prof. Yedidya Stern, president of the Jewish People Policy Institute, explained: “The Pesach Seder continues to be a cornerstone of Jewish identity in the diaspora, a tradition passed from generation to generation in the multi-generational relay of shared historical memory. Even among Jews who do not live a fully observant religious life, the connection to tradition remains strong. Regarding whether Israel is appropriately Jewish, US Jews respond with a resounding yes, while most Israeli Jews answer no. This is an interesting finding, especially in light of the fact that US Jews, in general, tend to be critical of Israel on issues of foreign policy and security."