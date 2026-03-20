European Union (EU) leaders called for a moratorium on military strikes against energy and water facilities in the Middle East on Thursday.

This call comes amid rising concerns about the broader impact of the Iran war on the global economy.

"The European Council calls for de-escalation and maximum restraint, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and full respect of international law by all parties," the leaders of the EU's 27 countries said in a written statement following a summit in Brussels, as quoted by Reuters.

"In this regard, it calls for a moratorium on strikes against energy and water facilities," they added.

The EU leaders also stressed the importance of reinforcing the bloc's existing naval missions in the region. Specifically, they called for more resources to be allocated to the Aspides mission in the Red Sea and the Atalanta mission countering piracy in the Horn of Africa. "This will be done in line with their respective mandates," the statement explained.

The European leaders welcomed the increased efforts announced by member states, which include strengthening coordination with regional partners. "This aims to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, once the conditions are met," they said in their statement.

The statement comes as joint US and Israeli strikes on Iran continue, as do Iran’s retaliations against Israel and other regional countries.

On Wednesday, Israel struck the South Pars gas field in Iran. The Islamic Republic retaliated by attacking a Qatari gas facility.