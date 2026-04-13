The Delegation of the European Union to Israel issued a statement on behalf of the ambassadors of EU member states represented in the country, marking the remembrance of the six million Jews murdered by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

According to the statement, the EU Delegation and 26 embassies of EU member states in Israel stand united with the citizens of Israel in commemorating the victims of the Holocaust.

The statement noted that the region is currently experiencing challenging days, adding that the signatories mourn all those killed in acts of terror, missile and rocket fire, and recall the suffering endured by civilians and families.

Emphasizing the importance of remembrance, the statement highlighted that this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day theme focuses on “The Jewish Family in the Holocaust." The ambassadors expressed their respect for the countless Jewish families torn apart by what was described as murderous hatred during one of the darkest periods in history.

The statement also addressed what it described as a recent rise in antisemitism worldwide, including in several European countries. It cited attacks against Jews, as well as the desecration of synagogues, cemeteries, and Holocaust memorials. Jewish communities, it added, continue to face threats, hatred, and violence both in physical spaces and online, with the current conflict in the Middle East exacerbating these trends.

As representatives of EU member states, the ambassadors pledged to never accept antisemitism in any form, at any time or place. The statement noted ongoing efforts to implement 90 initiatives במסגרת the EU’s comprehensive strategy to combat antisemitism and foster Jewish life, including measures related to research, education, and Holocaust remembrance.

The ambassadors expressed concern over growing recognition among Europeans that antisemitism is a problem in their respective countries, while reaffirming their commitment to use all legal and policy tools available to ensure that Jewish life can flourish throughout the European Union.

The statement quoted European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who said last month: “We know that what begins as antisemitism never ends with it. It is a threat to everyone, and one that we will not only continue to condemn, but act against."

The statement was issued jointly on behalf of the EU Ambassador to Israel and the ambassadors of all EU member states represented in Israel, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, and Sweden.