Israel on Wednesday afternoon escalated its strikes against Iran's national infrastructure.

According to reports from media outlets associated with the Tehran regime, the Israeli Air Force targeted petrochemical facilities and sensitive gas installations in the South Pars area and the strategic Asaluyeh port in the south of the country.

The Iranian Fars news agency reported several powerful explosions at the refineries. According to the report, several containers and gas facility areas were directly hit, as well as various stages of the refining process.

Workers at the facilities were evacuated to shelters and safe areas, while numerous firefighting teams attempted to control the massive fires that broke out at the site.

In Israel, it was emphasized that this current strike, targeting sensitive economic assets, was carried out in full coordination with the US administration.

US President Donald Trump tweeted in response on Truth Social, "Remember, for all of those absolute “fools" out there, Iran is considered, by everyone, to be the NUMBER ONE STATE SPONSOR OF TERROR. We are rapidly putting them out of business!"