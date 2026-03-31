Four heavy barrages were launched within about 20 minutes this evening (Tuesday) toward extensive areas in the north: at least 15 rockets were fired from Lebanon, and sirens were activated continuously for long minutes from Haifa and the Krayot to Kiryat Shmona.

Police and rescue forces have so far reported six impact sites in the Galilee region. Magen David Adom (MDA) stated that, at this stage, no injuries have been reported as a result of the barrage.

Earlier, sirens were activated in the Galilee following the launch of several UAVs (drones) from Lebanon. In this case as well, the sirens lasted for long minutes until some of the UAVs were intercepted.