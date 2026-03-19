US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday spoke about Operation Epic Fury in Iran, stressing that the US forces are working with a goal and plan to achieve a clear victory.

According to Hegseth, the US is winning the war against Iran decisively, with its objectives in the conflict "unchanged and on target."

"We fight to win and we are winning on our terms following our objectives," Hegseth told the Pentagon briefing.

During its operations, the US is destroying missiles, launchers, and Iran's defense industrial base so they cannot rebuild, as well as destroying Iran Navy, and that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon.

"These were our objectives from day one," Hegseth said. "Ultimately, it will be the president’s decision when we say, 'We’ve achieved what we need to on behalf of the American people to ensure our security.' So, no, there is no set timeline. But we are very much on track. Absolutely."

He promised, "Today will be the largest strike package yet." He added that over 7,000 targets had been struck across Iran and on its military infrastructure since the war began.

Regarding Europe, Hegseth said that Iran's refusal to abandon its nuclear ambitions "is not just a regional problem, it’s a direct threat to America, to freedom and to civilization and the world."

"The Middle East, our ungrateful allies in Europe, even segments of our own press should be saying one thing to President Trump: 'Thank you.' 'Thank you for the courage to stop this terror state from holding the world hostage with missiles while building or attempting to build a nuclear bomb.' 'Thank you for doing the work of the free world.'"