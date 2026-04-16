US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a press briefing addressing the ongoing situation with Iran, outlining military posture and issuing a direct message to Iranian leadership.

"We urge this morning that this new Iranian regime choose wisely," Hegseth stated, emphasizing the possibility of a negotiated resolution while warning of military consequences should Iran fail to comply.

Addressing Iran’s military leadership, he said, "We’re watching you. Our capabilities are not the same, our military and yours. Remember, this is not a fair fight." He added that US forces are closely monitoring Iranian movements and are prepared to act if necessary.

Hegseth described the current US posture as a "successful blockade," noting that "your energy is not moving and will not move, and we can do this all day." He stressed that while infrastructure has not yet been targeted, "we’re ready to go at the command of our president and at the push of a button."

He further asserted that Iran lacks the ability to rebuild its military capabilities, stating, "You can dig out for now, but you can’t reconstitute, but we can." According to Hegseth, the United States is "reloading with more power than ever before and better intelligence than ever before."

Referring to the Strait of Hormuz, Hegseth rejected Iranian claims of control, saying, "You don’t have a Navy or real domain awareness. You can’t control anything." He characterized threats against commercial vessels as "piracy" and "terrorism," adding that "the United States Navy controls the traffic going in and out of the Strait."

Hegseth also presented an alternative path, stating, "Iran can choose a prosperous future, a golden bridge, and we hope that you do for the people of Iran." However, he warned that failure to reach an agreement would result in escalation: "If Iran chooses poorly, then they will have a blockade and bombs dropping on infrastructure, power and energy."

He confirmed that additional economic measures are underway, noting that "Operation Economic Fury" is being launched to increase pressure on Iran.

"At the direction of President Trump, the War Department will ensure that Iran never has a nuclear weapon. Never," Hegseth declared. "We’d prefer to do it the nice way... or we can do it the hard way."

In remarks directed at the media, Hegseth criticized what he described as "relentlessly negative coverage," calling it "incredibly unpatriotic." He contrasted current reporting with past media treatment of previous administrations and urged journalists to recognize what he termed "the historic success of our troops."

Concluding his remarks, Hegseth addressed US forces, saying, "Stay focused. Block out the noise. Stay aggressive. You are showing the world what it means to be an American warrior." He reiterated his message to Iran, stating, "Choose wisely."