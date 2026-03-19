המסר המרגש של הגסת' לבנו DoW / Photo: U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Milton Hamilton

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Thursday shared a moving message to his son in the middle of press briefing.

"My 13-year-old son popped into my office last night while I was editing these remarks," he shared. "He asked about the war and the families I met at Dover."

"And I looked at him and I said, 'They died for you, son, so that your generation doesn't have to deal with a nuclear Iran.'

"It's the truth, and they did," he added.

"So, to the families who said 'finish this' - we will. And I say the same to every American who wants peace through strength. May Almighty G-d continue to bless our troops in this fight, and again, to the American people: Please pray for them."