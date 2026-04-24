Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine held a press conference on Friday on the achievements of Operation Epic Fury.

Speaking to reporters Hegseth said the campaign has achieved a “decisive military result" within weeks, emphasizing that the central objective remains preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. It is now entering a new phase, with Tehran facing a choice to pursue diplomacy.

“Iran has an important choice, a chance to make a deal - a good deal, a wise deal," Hegseth stated.

He highlighted the expanding US naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, describing it as “ironclad," and confirmed that a second aircraft carrier is expected to join operations shortly. According to Hegseth, the effort is widening in scope.

“Our blockade is growing and going global," he said, noting that 34 non-Iranian vessels have been permitted to pass through the strategic waterway, though overall traffic remains significantly reduced.

Hegseth also addressed recent Iranian actions against commercial vessels, describing them as “random ships" targeted by Iranian speedboats. Referring to President Donald Trump’s directive authorizing lethal force against any attempt to deploy naval mines, he stressed that US forces have clear rules of engagement.

“If Iran is putting mines in the water or threatening American shipping or forces, we will shoot to destroy. No hesitation," he said.

Gen. Caine detailed enforcement measures, stating that dozens of vessels have turned away under the blockade. One ship, the M/V Touska, was seized, while two Iran-linked tankers were intercepted in the Indo-Pacific region. Their crews remain in US custody.

“We will continue maritime interdictions in the Pacific and Indian Oceans against Iranian vessels," Caine said.

Although a ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place, tensions persist as both sides compete for control over shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route. Iran has reportedly attempted to assert authority by collecting tolls and conducting seizures, while US forces have intercepted multiple vessels linked to Tehran.

President Trump said Thursday that the US maintains “total control" over the strait and reiterated his willingness to resume military action if Iran refuses negotiations, though he indicated no urgency.

“I want to make the best deal," Trump said.

Separately, a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon was extended following talks at the White House, amid ongoing regional considerations tied to Iran and its proxies.

Meanwhile, changes at the Pentagon continued this week, with Navy Secretary John Phelan stepping down at the direction of President Trump and Hegseth.