The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM), in partnership with the African American Mayors Association (AAMA), has announced the launch of the Robert M. Beren Bridge Builders Student Fellowship, a bold new initiative aimed at revitalizing the historic alliance between Black and Jewish communities in the United States.

At a time of rising antisemitism, deepening societal polarization, and growing divisions across communities, the year-long fellowship seeks to invest in a new generation of leaders committed to rebuilding trust, strengthening solidarity, and advancing shared values of justice and equality.

The program will bring together students from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) alongside Jewish peers affiliated with leading educational networks, creating a unique platform for dialogue, collaboration, and action. Participants will engage in leadership development, structured dialogue sessions, and joint initiatives designed to confront both antisemitism and racism while forging lasting personal and professional relationships.

The program is named in honor of the late Robert M. Beren. In the 1960s, Beren played a pivotal role in desegregating the public school system in Wichita, Kansas, while serving as president of the local school board. He later helped establish CAM with support from his philanthropic foundation.

"I’m very proud of my father’s leadership in desegregating public schools in Wichita, Kansas during the time when the Black community was fighting for its civil rights in America," said CAM Founder Adam Beren, son of Robert Beren. "This fellowship is a tribute to his legacy of standing up for what was right and for helping build a stronger country."

"The Jewish and Black communities have a shared interest and obligation to stand up if racism or antisemitism rises in America, work together to defeat the hate, and honor those who paved the way before us," he added.

CAM African-American Alliance Manager Dazia Wallerson stated, 'Every great social movement has had young people at its center. We’re living in a moment that is asking something of us, and Beren Bridge Builders Fellowship is our answer. This program exists because we believe the next MLK, the next Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, the next bridge builder is sitting in a classroom right now, waiting for an invitation to rise."

At the heart of the fellowship is a national call to action. Students across the country are invited to submit essays, videos, or artistic works that explore the history of Black-Jewish relations and propose bold, forward-looking ideas to strengthen this critical partnership. From these submissions, 20 exceptional fellows will be selected for the inaugural cohort.

Each fellow will receive a $10,000 scholarship and participate in an intensive, year-long experience that blends education, leadership training, and real-world impact. Through collaborative projects and sustained engagement, the program is designed not only to deepen understanding, but to translate that understanding into meaningful societal change.

The launch of the Robert M. Beren Bridge Builders Student Fellowship reflects a renewed commitment to a partnership that has historically played a pivotal role in advancing civil rights and combating discrimination in America. By empowering young leaders to carry this legacy forward, CAM and AAMA are investing in a future where cooperation replaces division, and shared purpose overcomes hate.