The Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) has released a major new report uncovering a coordinated network of fake, AI-generated "rabbis" flooding TikTok with antisemitic content, in what experts warn is a dangerous escalation in the weaponization of artificial intelligence to spread hate.

The study, conducted by CAM’s Antisemitism Research Center (ARC), identified at least 49 TikTok accounts posing as Jewish religious figures while disseminating conspiracy theories and classic antisemitic narratives to a vast global audience. Collectively, these accounts have amassed more than 950,000 followers and generated over 10 million likes, demonstrating both the scale and effectiveness of the operation.

According to the report, the network relies on AI-generated avatars and fabricated identities designed to mimic credible Jewish voices. By presenting antisemitic ideas as if they originate from within the Jewish community itself, the campaign seeks to confer legitimacy on hate, distort public understanding, and erode trust in authentic voices.

Researchers who analyzed the accounts uncovered clear patterns of coordination, including consistent messaging frameworks, repeated narrative structures, and synchronized amplification tactics, strong indicators that this is not organic content, but a deliberate and organized influence operation.

Among the accounts identified were profiles such as @rabbirothstein and @rabbi_silverstein, which presented themselves as authentic rabbis while promoting harmful and misleading claims about Jews. By framing these messages as so-called "insider truths," the network attempts to normalize antisemitism and make it more digestible for mainstream audiences.

"This is not random. It is strategic deception," the report states. "By masquerading as authentic Jewish voices, these ‘rabbis’ erode trust, normalize hatred, and incite real-world violence targeting Jews."

CAM warned that this tactic represents a significant evolution in digital hate. Unlike traditional antisemitism, which often comes from identifiable external sources, this campaign deliberately blurs the line between authentic and fabricated identities, making it far more difficult for users to distinguish truth from manipulation.

The findings also underscore the vulnerability of TikTok, particularly given its predominantly young user base. Researchers cautioned that repeated exposure to such content, especially when packaged in engaging, authoritative formats, can accelerate radicalization and entrench false narratives at scale.

This is not the first time such tactics have been uncovered. Previous CAM research identified a similar network of more than 70 AI-generated "rabbis" operating on Meta platforms, including Instagram. Following engagement with CAM, many of those accounts were removed, demonstrating that decisive platform action can have an immediate impact.

CAM is now calling on TikTok to take swift and decisive steps, including the removal of the identified accounts, greater transparency around AI-generated content, and the implementation of stronger safeguards to prevent coordinated disinformation campaigns from proliferating.

"This is not just another iteration of online hate," the report concludes. "It is a technologically enhanced campaign designed to manipulate perception at scale."

As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, CAM stressed that governments, technology companies, and civil society must act with urgency. Without decisive intervention, fabricated voices risk becoming indistinguishable from real ones-allowing disinformation to spread unchecked and further endangering Jewish communities worldwide.