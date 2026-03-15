Iranian targets in Hamedan IDF Spokesperson

The Israeli Air Force, on Sunday morning, acting on IDF intelligence, completed a wave of strikes targeting the Iranian terror regime’s infrastructure in the area of Hamedan, western Iran.

The IDF struck several key headquarters belonging to the IRGC and the Basij Forces.

According to the IDF, the headquarters served the regime’s bodies to manage the ongoing activities and to advance terror attacks against the State of Israel and additional countries across the Middle East.

The IDF noted that it is currently expanding the scope of its strikes against the infrastructure of the Iranian regime in additional areas in western and central Iran, with the aim of broadly and systematically degrading the regime’s command-and-control capabilities.

The completed strikes are part of an ongoing effort focused on deepening the damage to the core operational systems and foundations of the Iranian regime.