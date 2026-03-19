For the first time since the implementation of the Disengagement Plan, on Thursday morning the buildings in the settlement of Homesh and the nearby base were connected to the national electricity grid.

Teams from the Israel Electric Corporation, accompanied by security forces, completed the infrastructure work and turned on the switch, providing the settlement with a stable and permanent connection to energy.

Meir Spiegler, CEO of the Israel Electric Corporation, who visited the site last month to oversee the work and its quality, said on Thursday: "The Israel Electric Corporation is committed to providing quality and reliable service to all citizens of the country, in every community defined by the State."

"Connecting Homesh to the national grid is part of our professional and ethical duty to ensure essential infrastructure. Electricity is not a luxury, but a basic right for every person in the 21st century."

Last week, ten families returned to Homesh settle there permanently. The families settled in a new neighborhood built as an expansion of the historic settlement, in an initiative led by the Samaria Regional Council, headed by Yossi Dagan, who himself was evacuated from the Sa-Nur settlement in 2005.