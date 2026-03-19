National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir harshly criticized Central Command chief Avi Bluth during a cabinet meeting held last night, following the demolition of several Israeli homesteads, as well as the directive to carry out the evacuations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the discussion, IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned of a significant rise in nationalist crimes committed by Jews. He noted incidents in which stones were thrown at Palestinians, adding that an IDF soldier had also been struck. “This has to be stopped," he said.

Ben-Gvir responded by emphasizing his opposition to violence against Israeli soldiers. “Anyone who throws stones at soldiers should be dealt with harshly," he said. “The IDF is all of us. My son is currently serving in Lebanon."

He then turned his criticism toward Bluth, accusing him of overstepping. According to Ben-Gvir, Netanyahu had approved evacuations only in cases involving violence, yet the commander expanded the scope. “The Central Command commander is acting like a bull in a china shop," he said, arguing that even an outpost associated with activist Daniella Weiss, who he claimed supports soldiers, was demolished despite not being involved in violence.