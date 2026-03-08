Residents in the area of Shiloh say a serious security incident occurred overnight (Sunday) when hundreds of rioters from nearby villages allegedly attacked the Noa Ridge homestead located south of the town.

According to local residents, the attack followed incitement on Arabic social media. They say large groups of rioters armed with clubs and stones arrived at the site with the intention of harming the Israelis who were present there.

Residents describe Noa Ridge as a strategic location that prevents a territorial connection between the Palestinian villages of Turmus Ayya and Khirbet Abu Falah. They claim the homestead serves as a way to break up the PA's control of the area.

During the clashes, several Israelis were injured and evacuated to a hospital for treatment.

The Israelis further stated that IDF troops who arrived at the scene were also targeted with stone-throwing. Soldiers reportedly responded with live fire. According to the residents, three of the attackers were killed during the incident, and the families at the homestead were protected.

Residents of the town later criticized a statement released in the morning by the military spokesperson, arguing that it did not accurately reflect what happened during the night.

A statement issued on behalf of Israeli residents of the area expressed support for the soldiers’ response, saying the situation in which “Arabs attempt to carry out a lynching of Jews under cover of darkness" is intolerable and dangerous, and warned that it sets a troubling precedent that must be addressed firmly.

The statement also rejected the military spokesperson’s description of the incident as “minor friction," calling it instead “an extreme and rare event - a mass lynching attempt carried out at night." Residents argued that the strong response from soldiers on the ground demonstrates the seriousness of the situation and reflects changes in the rules of engagement that they say are helping to save lives.

The IDF said the commander of the Central Command, Avi Bluth, visited the site and reviewed the incident together with the Israel Police. Authorities have opened a criminal investigation to clarify the circumstances surrounding the deaths and identify those involved.

Bluth strongly condemned the events, stating that there will be no tolerance for civilians taking the law into their own hands. He said such acts are dangerous, do not represent the Jewish people or the State of Israel, and undermine both security operations and stability in the region.

He added that while the military is engaged in confronting Israel’s enemies, including Iran and Hezbollah, domestic violence must not be allowed to erode the rule of law or security.