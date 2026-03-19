Days after he resigned, claiming that Israel caused President Trump to go to war with Iran without real need, CBS reports that Joe Kent, head of the U.S. Center for Counterterrorism, is under FBI investigation on suspicion of leaking classified information.

The report did not specify what classified information Kent allegedly leaked or to whom he passed it. The FBI declined to confirm whether it has an investigation against him.

The report of an investigation comes shortly after he gave his first interview since resigning, to far-right commentator Tucker Carlson, who has also sharply criticized Israel in recent months.

In the interview, Kent said that the voices of opponents of the war "were silenced" during the decision-making process to go to war with Iran. "Not many key decision-makers were allowed to come and express their views to the president. There was no serious debate," he said.

He repeated his claim that there was no intelligence indicating Iran was close to obtaining a nuclear weapon or posed an immediate threat to the United States, and that Israel persuaded Trump to go to war with Iran. "There was no intelligence that said 'the Iranians are going to launch a major attack. They will carry out some attack like 9/11, Pearl Harbor, etc., they are going to attack one of our bases'. There was no such intelligence. The Israelis drove the decision to take this action," he said.