Residents of communities near the Israel-Egypt border and security officials in the area received an unusual and concerning message from the Paran Regional Brigade, warning of intense military activity by the Egyptian armed forces close to the border.

According to the message, this week, between April 26th and 30th, the Egyptian military will hold live-fire exercises in extensive areas from 6:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The official notice stated: "For your information, between the dates April 26-30, there will be live fire by the 'red side' 100 meters west of the border.

The announcement enraged residents, with the Israel Envelope Forum, which brings together communities near the country's borders, issuing a strongly worded statement. The forum claims that this is security negligence reminiscent of the eve of the October 7th attack.

"It can not be that they are allowing the Egyptian military to exercise so close to the fence," the forum stated. "This comes after many Egyptian pickup trucks drove near the fence a few weeks ago. This is a painful reminder of our enemy's methods of exercising near the fence before October 7th."