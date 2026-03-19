The Ashdod Local Planning and Building Committee on Wednesday approved the deposit of a master plan for a new neighborhood in Kiryat Halutzim, set to include around 2,000 housing units designed for the Haredi community.

The plan features building height restrictions, expanded public spaces for educational institutions and synagogues, and infrastructure adapted to the needs of large families.

This marks a key milestone in a process led over several years by Mayor Dr. Yechiel Lasri, in collaboration with Deputy Mayor Yechiel Wingarten and the Agudat Yisrael faction. The initiative was also advanced in coordination with the Housing Ministry during the tenure of Yehadut HaTorah chairman MK Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf as housing minister.

Overall, the Kiryat Halutzim project is expected to include about 7,000 housing units, though roughly 5,000 remain subject to more extended planning procedures. The 2,000 units now approved for deposit are ready for immediate planning, and officials have decided to move them forward in parallel to avoid delays in marketing.

Wingarten welcomed the decision, calling it a significant step for the Haredi community in Ashdod and beyond, noting that housing shortages affect the sector more than any other, as reflected in State Comptroller reports.

He also expressed appreciation for Mayor Lasri and city engineer Dr. Eyad Baloam for advancing the project, adding that further work lies ahead and that officials remain committed to seeing it through to completion.

The plan will now be opened to public review, allowing residents to submit objections before it advances toward final approval.