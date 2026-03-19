El Al has updated its passengers that due to the ongoing restrictions on Ben Gurion Airport operations and in accordance with Home Front Command guidelines, it will cancel flights next week as well.

It is estimated that around 25,000 flight tickets have been canceled to destinations including: Tbilisi, Budapest, Zurich, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Boston, Batumi, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Heraklion, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Lyon, Marseille, Bucharest, Prague, Chisinau, Thessaloniki, Sofia, Salzburg, Podgorica, Tirana, Tivat, Venice, Vienna, and Paphos.

"At this stage, due to the restrictions, we are unable to offer alternative flights to customers whose flights have been canceled. The company is offering a full refund or a credit voucher for future use with El Al flights," the airline stated.

Meanwhile, Israir has canceled regular flights until April 12, and Arkia has suspended flights until March 28.

Earlier, United Airlines announced it would not resume operations in Israel until mid-June. This is an unusual move compared to other American airlines. American Airlines has postponed flights until March 23 for now, while Delta Airlines has canceled flights until April 1.