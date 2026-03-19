President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, visited the underground emergency hospital at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

The President was hosted by the hospital's CEO, Professor Ofer Merin, who gave him a tour of the fortified hospital floors that were established within just 24 hours of the start of Operation Roaring Lion. Currently, hundreds of patients are being treated there, receiving comprehensive medical care, far from the missile threat.

During the tour, the President and his wife spoke with patients and medical staff in the various departments. President Herzog expressed his deep appreciation, noting that despite Jerusalem facing sirens and missile launches, the underground work continues with responsibility and professionalism, without compromise. "I thank all the medical teams for their unwavering commitment. The citizens of Israel are in the best hands," said the President. His wife, Michal, added that she was impressed by the positive and supportive atmosphere among the staff, despite the heavy pressure.

Professor Merin thanked the President for the visit and emphasized that the underground hospital is a model of mobilization across all sectors. He explained that the long-term preparation has proven itself, ensuring operational continuity and maximum safety for both patients and accompanying staff, above and below ground, even during these challenging days of conflict.