The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, visited Central Command today (Tuesday) together with the Commanding Officer of Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller, the Commanding Officer of the 96th Division, BG Oren Simcha, brigade commanders, and additional commanders.

During the visit, the Chief of the General Staff met with troops in the Binyamin Regional Brigade and the Samaria Regional Brigade, conducted a situational assessment, and spoke with the division and brigade commanders operating in Central Command about the challenges in the area and recent events.

Chief of Staff Zamir stated: “The State of Israel and the IDF are in the midst of a historic and unprecedented multi-front operation against the Iranian terror regime and its proxies throughout the region. At this moment, the IDF is precisely striking in Lebanon and in Tehran while defending along all borders."

He addressed the elimination of Iran's intelligence chief: "Last night, we struck and eliminated the Intelligence Minister of the Iranian terror regime, Esmaeil Khatib, and at the same time struck the commander of the Imam Hussein Division, who had not yet settled into his position after we struck and eliminated his predecessor."

Zamir continued: "The extraordinary work of the Central Command, led by the Commanding Officer of the command, the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Division, and the regional brigade commanders, is worthy of great appreciation. The number of terrorist incidents over the past year is among the lowest we have known, thanks to the defensive and professional activity carried out here. However, the nature of terrorism is that it can strike at any moment, and therefore your first directive is to maintain a high level of readiness, strong defense of civilians, and a determined and uncompromising fight against terrorism. We must provide security and maintain high availability, reach any point in the area within short timeframes, and thwart terrorism in the area."

He condemned extremists who commit violence during the war: "Recently, there has been an increase in nationalist crime incidents, some of which are directed against our troops and toward civilian populations. It is unacceptable that during a multi-front war the IDF is forced to confront a threatening minority from within. These are rioters who do not represent the wider population. On the contrary, they endanger civilians, security, stability, and our values as a people and as a state. I call on all authorities in the country to act against this phenomenon and stop it before it is too late. Anyone who believes these actions contribute to security is mistaken-they are morally and ethically unacceptable and cause extraordinary strategic damage to the efforts of the IDF."

"Commanders-you operate day and night, under complex conditions, for the security of the State of Israel and its residents. I greatly appreciate you for this. The last thing I would want is for your efforts to be made more difficult beyond the existing challenges of conducting out your ongoing mission. There is no place in public discourse for statements or incitement against commanders who work every day to eradicate terrorism and safeguard Israel’s security. Continue your excellent work-I stand behind you," the Chief of Staff concluded.