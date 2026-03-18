The Shamir Medical Center reported that two cases of measles were identified, a child and an adult.

The hospital added that the affected individuals are a child who was hospitalized in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and a staff member in the department. Upon receiving the information, all necessary steps were taken accordance with Health Ministry guidelines.

People who were in the ICU area of the emergency hospital over the past week are requested to ensure they are vaccinated according to the guidelines. Anyone who suffers symptoms should coordinate with their clinic and request a medical examination.

On Tuesday, the Ministry reported that an unvaccinated 17-year-old boy died from measles after his condition deteriorated during hospitalization, bringing the death toll in the current outbreak to 17.

The teen suffered from underlying medical conditions, but of the other 16 victims, 15 were healthy, unvaccinated, and with no underlying conditions.

The Ministry emphasized that the vaccine against the disease is safe and effective, and urged the public to get vaccinated and seek timely medical treatment upon the onset of symptoms.