The Health Ministry issued a public warning after a person carrying the measles virus attended the central synagogue in the Shikun Heh neighborhood on Zevulun Hammer Street in Bnei Brak.

According to the ministry, the individual was present at the synagogue during his infectious period, raising concerns that worshippers and others who were present at the location may have been exposed to the highly contagious disease.

Health officials urged anyone who was at the synagogue at the relevant time to monitor for symptoms and verify their vaccination status. Individuals who develop symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, or rash were advised to contact medical services and avoid public places to prevent further spread.

The Health Ministry is conducting an epidemiological investigation to identify additional potential exposures and to contain the outbreak. Officials stressed that vaccination remains the most effective protection against measles.