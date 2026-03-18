הממ"ד נותר שלם ערוץ 7

A tour conducted Wednesday morning by Arutz Sheva - Israel National News of the apartment where a couple was killed in an Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan revealed the scale of destruction caused by the direct hit.

Footage from the scene shows that while the apartment itself was heavily damaged, the shelter remained intact.

The couple, both in their seventies, did not manage to reach the shelter when the alarm sounded. Initial assessments suggest the husband’s disability made it difficult for them to get there in time.

The missile impact tore through the ceiling and devastated the living room, leaving furniture and belongings destroyed. Video from inside the apartment shows the husband’s walker lying near the impact site, underscoring how close they were to safety. The couple had been only a few meters away from the shelter when the strike occurred.

Neighbor Chen Amir described the moments leading up to the explosion. He and his wife entered their shelter immediately after the siren sounded, a decision he believes saved their lives.

“There was an alert, and we went straight into the shelter. Maybe half a minute later, there was a massive explosion," he said. “The whole building shook. The power went out and came back, and windows shattered everywhere. I understood it hit our building. The force and the movement inside the shelter were not normal."

After a few minutes, Amir exited the shelter to find widespread damage. Smoke filled the air, and his front door had been blown open by the blast. He quickly realized the most severe destruction was in his neighbors’ apartment.

“I saw the upstairs door was blown open and everything was dark. I went in and called out, hoping they were in the shelter or not home," he recalled.

Amir noted that the couple were elderly and that the husband had mobility limitations. Rescue teams arrived shortly afterward, evacuated him from the building, and later located the couple without signs of life.

He urged the public to take shelter warnings seriously. “The shelter saved us. Anyone who has a shelter must go in immediately - it saves lives," he said.