On Monday, the Israel Dog Unit (IDU), a nonprofit specializing in working dogs, hosted and took part in a joint professional exchange with dog handlers from the Israel Prison Service.

The visit brought together IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov with canine handlers from across all IPS districts. The meeting followed a recent reciprocal visit in which IPS personnel, including the commander of its Animal Training Center, were hosted at the IDU base in Samaria.

During the gathering, Ben Yaakov addressed the handlers and highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation between the organizations in canine operations. He stressed the value of sharing operational knowledge and learning from one another, noting the IDU’s experience in searches for missing persons as well as responding to security-related incidents.

Both sides said the exchange is part of ongoing efforts to improve coordination and enhance professional capabilities among Israel’s various security and emergency response units.