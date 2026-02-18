The chairman of the Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, MK Simcha Rothman, met with soldiers from the Israeli Prison Service's Nahshon Unit at the Knesset to promote legislation concerning the handling of security prisoners and improving the work of security forces.

Rothman presented the Visual Conferencing Law, which saved approximately 600 million shekels and reduced security risks.

During the meeting, Rothman explained the promotion of the Visual Conferencing (VC) Law for security prisoners, which has been operating as a temporary provision during the war. The law allows for remote hearings using visual means, thereby eliminating the need to bring security prisoners to physical court hearings.

This means reducing the movement of terrorists outside prison walls, cutting down on convoys and sensitive transports, and reducing the operational exposure of fighters to security risks. Additionally, the law led to an accumulated savings of approximately 600 million shekels and a significant reduction in the burden placed on forces in the field.

The chairman of the Constitution Committee noted that he is working to advance this arrangement as a permanent provision, out of a commitment to strengthening the security of the fighters and improving the system.

Additionally, Rothman referred to the promotion of the prosecution law for the perpetrators of the Nukhbah terrorist attack, which he initiated with MK Malinovsky, as part of ensuring the full enforcement of the law against the perpetrators of massacres and strengthening the fight against terrorism.