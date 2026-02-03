National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said in an interview with Radio 103FM on Tuesday that Shin Bet Director David Zini recently told him that the policy of worsening conditions at security prisons has a deterring effect.

"The Shin Bet came to me last week. They told me: 'We checked with sources, and you don't understand: they are afraid to go to Ben-Gvir's prisons, they don't carry out attacks because Ben-Gvir's jails are hell for them,'" the minister stated.

He added that "not only did David Zini say that they are afraid to go to prison, it's not a secret."

The Minister also mentioned Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara's demand to remove him from his post. "I assume the Prime Minister will go with me, and if not, in the end, there are elections, and the people vote."

“The document the Attorney General wrote about me is the best certificate of excellence I could get," the minister added. “Why does she want to oust me? Because I back the police. I went to police officers who had stones thrown at them, and they shot, and I backed them; I changed the Temple Mount policy, I’m proud of that, it’s my job; another claim is that I don’t make the appointments they want."

He flatly rejected the claim that he is exceeding his authority. “Of course I’m exceeding my authority, if you think a minister is a potted plant. Supporting the police - is that overstepping my role? What happened? Only the Attorney General decides? That’s not how it works," Ben Gvir concluded.