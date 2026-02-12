The Department for the Investigation of Police Officers (Mahash) announced today (Thursday) to Major General Kobi Yaakobi that the Attorney General and the State Prosecutor are considering filing a criminal indictment against him.

The main suspicion: offenses related to integrity and obstruction of justice by passing confidential information. Yaakobi has been given a period of three weeks to schedule a hearing.

According to the allegation, during his tenure as Commissioner of the Israel Prison Service (IPS), Yaakobi passed confidential and sensitive information regarding a covert investigation in his matter to the commander of the Central District Crime Unit (YAMAR Shai), Chief Superintendent Avishi Moalem.

Yaakobi has held various senior positions over the years in the Israel Police and the Prison Service. Mahash noted that the procedure is currently at a stage prior to making a final decision, and that the hearing will allow him to present his arguments before a ruling is made.

Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir responded: "I support IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi, and he will remain IPS Commissioner for many years. For implementing my policies and the dramatic changes he has made for the sake of national security, Yaakobi deserves the Israel Prize."

He added: "The case that the dismissed Attorney General is currently tailoring against IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi is a continuation of the attempt to harm senior officers implementing the government’s policies, and she is doing it to destroy the right-wing government. It is time for Baharav Miara to stop advising and run in the upcoming elections, as befits the head of the opposition."